Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Electronic Arts worth $481,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $5,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,314. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

