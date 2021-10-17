Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 811,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $598,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.70 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

