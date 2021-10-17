Northern Trust Corp Has $496.94 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of AvalonBay Communities worth $496,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $230.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $234.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

