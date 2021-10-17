Northern Trust Corp Has $557.60 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,897,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $557,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

BABA stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

