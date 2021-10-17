Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,336 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Ecolab worth $632,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

