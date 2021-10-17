Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of ASML worth $445,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ASML by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $789.40 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $808.17 and a 200-day moving average of $723.71. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

