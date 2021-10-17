Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

