NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,600 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

