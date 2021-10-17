Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $53.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

