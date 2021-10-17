Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 377 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $130.50 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

