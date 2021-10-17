Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 460 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 82.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 53.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

