Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 44 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

