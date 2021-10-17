Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $404,000 Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

