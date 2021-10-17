Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $414,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 244,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

