Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 7,810 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.