NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.