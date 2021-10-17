Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 45.9% in September

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $11.26 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

