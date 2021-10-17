Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 45.9% in September

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $11.26 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.