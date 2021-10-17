Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 41.3% in September

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

