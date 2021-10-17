Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 41.3% in September

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $18.89.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.