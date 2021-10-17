NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

