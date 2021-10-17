NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 15,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 2,439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NVR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,034.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,959.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

