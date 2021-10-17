Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target decreased by Truist from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of -32.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,034,820. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

