Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $4.15 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $635,127.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006781 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.64 or 0.99816659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.53 or 0.00740980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001659 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

