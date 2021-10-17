Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $304.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

