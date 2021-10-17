OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPD stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

