OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

