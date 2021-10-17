OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 78.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,799 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

