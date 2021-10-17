OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $80,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.