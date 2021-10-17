OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 8,075 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.