OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $319.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day moving average is $301.91. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

