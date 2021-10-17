Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.