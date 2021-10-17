Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $3,299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,586 in the last ninety days.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

