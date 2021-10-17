OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $13.50

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $350.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00022720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00290068 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 111% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

