ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Up 69.6% in September

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 322,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $937.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. ON24 has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

