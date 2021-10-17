Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

