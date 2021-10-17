Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 88.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

