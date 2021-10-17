Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,317 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.15% of Chubb worth $105,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

