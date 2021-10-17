Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,706 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

