Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,604 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $112.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.