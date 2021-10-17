OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,136. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.69.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

