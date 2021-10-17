Oppenheimer Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.