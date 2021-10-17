Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in September

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPTI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,756. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Optec International
