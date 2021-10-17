Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in September

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPTI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,756. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

