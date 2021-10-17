OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $33,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.