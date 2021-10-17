OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,501. The stock has a market cap of $671.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

