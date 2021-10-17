Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Update

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $181,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.68 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

