Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.09. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2,425 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.