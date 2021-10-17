Ossiam Acquires 330 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ossiam grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

