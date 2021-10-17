Ossiam Cuts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

