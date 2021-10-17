Ossiam Grows Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Aramark were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

