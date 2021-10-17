Ossiam Has $502,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

