Ossiam Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

NetApp stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

